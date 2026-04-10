Uber Wants To Slip Its Drivers A Cool $4,000 To Switch To EVs
The obscenely high gas prices we're all facing right now really suck, but you know who it must suck a lot worse for? People who use their car to earn money yet have to pay for their own fuel, like Uber drivers. We've covered how Uber isn't historically great to its drivers, but its latest performance incentive seems like a great deal. Uber is giving $4,000 to its Platinum and Diamond-status drivers who switch to an electric vehicle and then complete 100 eligible rides by the end of this calendar year, should their application be accepted.
According to Kelly Blue Book, "the Go Electric incentive is meant to supplement the removal of the $7,500 federal tax credit and help drivers make the switch amid concerns about rising gas prices." It also goes to help Uber move toward its commitment to operating an all-electric fleet by 2030.
The program was previously only available in certain regions
The Go Electric grant was initially only available to drivers in California, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New York City, but Uber expanded the offer's availability to the entire United States as of last week. In order to be eligible for the incentive, drivers must be Platinum or Diamond tier, and they can't have added a personally owned EV to their account before this. Drivers must apply and be approved before switching to an EV, and once they receive confirmation, they must switch to a personally owned EV within 90 days and complete 100 trips by December 31. Drivers can apply for the grant online at Uber's website, but applications will begin processing on April 16.
There are other incentives for Uber drivers who use EVs, too. Uber Pro Gold, Platinum, and Diamond drivers are also eligible to save up to 45% off of standard charge prices when charging their electric vehicle at any of the 850 EVgo charge locations nationwide. Kia offers a separate incentive that's only available for Uber drivers looking to transition to an electric car. Kia's deal gives them a $1,000 discount on a new Kia Niro EV or EV6, and a $1,500 discount on a new Kia EV9. Kia Finance America even offers a special financing deal for qualified Uber and Lyft drivers, where they have access to longer financing terms, up to 66 months, which is only slightly concerning.
Godspeed to any Uber drivers out there reading this. Between navigating gas prices that are higher than Cheech and Chong, new car prices that are also higher than ever, and predatory 66-month financing "deals," here's hoping you're still able to make do.