Uber Wants To Slip Its Drivers A Cool $4,000 To Switch To EVs

The Go Electric grant was initially only available to drivers in California, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New York City, but Uber expanded the offer's availability to the entire United States as of last week. In order to be eligible for the incentive, drivers must be Platinum or Diamond tier, and they can't have added a personally owned EV to their account before this. Drivers must apply and be approved before switching to an EV, and once they receive confirmation, they must switch to a personally owned EV within 90 days and complete 100 trips by December 31. Drivers can apply for the grant online at Uber's website, but applications will begin processing on April 16.

There are other incentives for Uber drivers who use EVs, too. Uber Pro Gold, Platinum, and Diamond drivers are also eligible to save up to 45% off of standard charge prices when charging their electric vehicle at any of the 850 EVgo charge locations nationwide. Kia offers a separate incentive that's only available for Uber drivers looking to transition to an electric car. Kia's deal gives them a $1,000 discount on a new Kia Niro EV or EV6, and a $1,500 discount on a new Kia EV9. Kia Finance America even offers a special financing deal for qualified Uber and Lyft drivers, where they have access to longer financing terms, up to 66 months, which is only slightly concerning.

Godspeed to any Uber drivers out there reading this. Between navigating gas prices that are higher than Cheech and Chong, new car prices that are also higher than ever, and predatory 66-month financing "deals," here's hoping you're still able to make do.