Hey '70s Kids, Remember The Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser? Yeah, You Do

Some cars perfectly define an era, and much in the way that Tri-Five Chevrolets define the 1950s, and how Jaguar's E-Type is oh-so '60s, the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser is pure '70s nostalgia. It hails from an entirely different era, well before minivans and SUVs dominated the streets, so it acts as a perfect snapshot of '70s suburbia.

Many station wagons from days gone by have long been forgotten by all but the history books, although the Vista Cruiser survives in our memory alongside other examples of our favorite cars from the '70s. That's partially thanks to regular appearances in "That '70s Show," although the Vista Cruiser's significance is more so down to its incredible design, most notably, its awesome roof.

This Olds sported a raised rear section that was decorated with integrated skylights. Far more than just a styling flourish, the Vista Cruiser's epic roof design took the sometimes-bland station wagon configuration and transformed it into the most exciting thing on four wheels for the whole family to road trip in. Sure, Oldsmobile could have just chucked a sunroof in there, but where would the fun in that be?

The automobile industry during this era was decorated with striking concepts and bold ideas, so it wasn't a particularly unusual time for fun designs like this to actually hit the showroom floors. Think fake woodgrain paneling, vinyl-covered roofs, and pillowed, velour upholstery. However, not everything about '70s American motoring is quite so cool, and that's most visible underneath this Oldsmobile's hood.