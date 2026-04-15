Why Can't Spark Plugs Fire When Completely Soaked?

Spark plugs can get wet in a lot of ways. That's not to say it happens all the time, especially in newer engines, but it does happen. And when the plug is soaked, it's not going to fire. That's true whether your plug is soaked with water, gas, oil, or coolant. Of course, if your spark plugs have coolant on them, you've got bigger problems to deal with.

The reason wet plugs don't fire has to do with how electricity travels. It always follows the path of least resistance. Normally, the electricity flows into the terminal nut, inside the plug, through the center electrode, exiting the center electrode, then sparking across the gap to reach the ground electrode. It's that spark that ignites the air/fuel mixture.

The spark plug is designed so that this is the shortest path. On the outside, the ceramic insulator separates the terminal nut from the metal shell, to keep the electricity from traveling that way. But if the plug is soaked on that end, a path can form between the terminal nut and metal shell, which means electricity will not travel inside the plug and out through the other end where the spark is supposed to happen.

On the other end, the shortest route of least resistance is the gap between the center electrode and ground electrode. But if fluid is covering the center electrode, the electricity has a detour, and won't spark. This is one of multiple things that can cause a misfire.