Why Properly Gapping Your Spark Plugs Is So Important

These days, unmodified cars rarely need fussy fine-tuning of spark plug gaps. But, if you're in the habit of checking and re-checking every tolerance on your car, or you're tuning the engine in your weekend drag car after diagnosing whatever the heck was causing plug wear, gapping can be done with some low-tech tools. The type of spark plug gap tool you need depends largely on the type of plugs you have. The coin-style or ramp-gauge tools are fine for old-school copper plugs, but not for plugs made from platinum, iridium, or ruthenium. Coin tools have gradual measurement ramps and little bottle-opener-style sections for prying gaps wider, but precious metal plugs need something more accurate and less likely to damage the plug.

Feeler gauges are what you want for platinum and iridium plugs. When using feeler gauges, never attempt to use the gauges to pry the gap larger — the gauge will just bend. For the convenience of a coin tool and the precision of a feeler gauge, get a wire loop tool. It's shaped like a coin, but has various thicknesses of wire loops sticking out so you can get that exact gap you want. But, if you need to gap the plug to some odd size, that wire tool might leave you hanging because it only has room for a small number of loops.

To set your spark plug's gap tighter, you can gently tap the ground electrode against something hard, heavy, and immovable, such as a vise. To loosen the gap, use either the prying section of your gapping tool or a pair of pliers. You'll know the gap is right when your measuring tool needs a decent tug to pull it out. Think of it like a good handshake. You don't want the loose and unpleasant "limp fish," nor do you want the tight "phalange cruncher."