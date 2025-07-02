Here's Why There's Oil On Your Spark Plugs

There are many components in a car that help it run. It's not just the engine doing all the work, and it would be useless if there wasn't anything there to ignite the air/fuel mixture that causes the explosion to push the pistons down and get the car moving. Two components are responsible for this action: the ignition coil and the spark plug. The latter has a direct connection with the engine, and if contaminated by oil, your car isn't going anywhere. Unfortunately, there are numerous ways this can happen, and it could take time to diagnose the problem. Just hope you don't have a blown head gasket, because that's an expensive fix on its own.

First, take a look at how it all works. The ignition coil coverts the original 12 volts of electricity from the car battery into 40,000 volts, and then transfers that surge of electricity to the spark plug. Those 40,000 volts cause the spark plug to emit a spark and light up the air/fuel mixture. However, if these little plugs become contaminated by oil, they can malfunction, or worse. Such an instance could be hard to catch, since how often you should change your spark plugs is pretty large (every 80,000-100,000 miles). Still, there are some definite, clear signs to look for.