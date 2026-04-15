Providing Your Own Oil For An Oil Change Can Save Money, But Don't Just Turn Up With A Bottle

Buying, running, and maintaining a car is an expensive game, regardless of whether you're behind the wheel of a flash Lamborghini, or your uncle's old Accord. And there are only so many ways in which you can make the whole process cheaper.

Rising insurance costs are making motoring on a shoestring budget a thing of the past, and it's no secret that the purchase costs of both new and used cars have soared steeply in recent years. That leaves maintenance as virtually your only way to reduce the ongoing costs of owning and running a car.

We're not going to suggest you start skipping maintenance intervals, or start ignoring problems, but you can save money by doing oil services yourself. Or, if getting hands-on with your car is outside of your wheelhouse, you could simply just bring your own oil to the garage instead.

The idea behind this is that you can buy cheap oil instead of the garage's name-brand oils, which of course they will mark-up to make a profit on too. If it saves you $10 or $20, that's a small win. But don't just rock up at the garage on the day of your service and pass them the bottle. That's a little rude, it might rub them the wrong way, and they can refuse to use it for liability reasons. If you like the idea of saving a few dollars, go about it the right way, and do this instead.