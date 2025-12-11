Who Should Be Using A Different Motor Oil In Winter?

Some myths surrounding motor oil just won't go away, but there is truth to the notion that oils with higher viscosity ratings are better suited for warmer climates than lower viscosity oils. Since putting the wrong oil in your engine can cause problems, it's best to follow the recommendations found in your vehicle owner's manual to select the proper engine oil.

Basic small engines, like those found in some lawn mowers and generators, can call for the use of single-grade motor oils, while automobile engines use multi-weight oils. Single-grade oils, like SAE 30, don't have the same properties as multi-weight motor oils. Multi-weight oils are indicated by two different numbers separated by the letter W, like 5W-30. The first number is the oil's winter weight, derived by measuring the oil's dynamic or absolute viscosity. The second number is the kinematic viscosity of the oil at 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit), which simulates normal engine operating temperatures. Lower viscosity numbers indicate faster flowing oils.

While most people won't need to change oil types with the seasons, if you've moved your car from an area with warm winter temperatures to a place experiencing frigid, arctic weather, you may want to consider swapping to an oil with a lower dynamic viscosity. However, you should consult your owner's manual and a local mechanic first. Plus, anyone thinking about using their lawnmower to blow snow off their driveway in double-digit negative temps may want to use a different oil to avoid damaging the engine. Operating a car, motorcycle, or any four-stroke engine during winters in extremely cold climates could require the use of a different motor oil, but you should always check your owner's manual and consult an expert before making radical changes.