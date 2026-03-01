Can You Bring Your Own Car Parts To A Mechanic?

Looking after your car is the best way to ensure it stays reliable and dependable in the long run. What that means is you need to service it regularly, address repairs promptly, and carry out preventive maintenance. For example, you should replenish your suspension bushings when you know they've worn out, instead of waiting for them to start knocking and banging on every speed bump or pothole.

A strict maintenance regime like this gives you the best chance of avoiding expensive failures, but maintenance isn't exactly cheap. Of course, it all depends: some of us will have to save over the course of a few weeks just to cover the cost of an oil and filter change, whereas others could pay for a timing belt replacement on a whim without having to plan for it.

For those in the former camp, a few valuable dollars could be saved by bringing your own parts to the mechanic — and, yes, you absolutely can do this. You can buy cheap parts from places like Amazon or Walmart, which will save you a fortune in comparison to factory-supplied parts. You could even buy Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts and provide them, and still save on the mechanic's mark-up this way.

However, before you head on down to your preferred garage with a basket full of eBay parts, it's important to know that there are many exceptions to the rule. Not everyone will be happy to take your parts, and you may lose out in other ways by doing so, even if the bill is more tolerable.