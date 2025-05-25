These New EVs All Depreciate Faster Than A Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 has long dominated the EV sales charts, hitting a sweet spot of affordability, brand recognition, and convenience (through that Tesla Supercharger network) that has made it an all-around good option for a wide range of buyers. But things have changed in the last several years, with Tesla sales dropping in 2024, and now there are a number of good EV options on the market — some catering to specialized markets and some competing for that all-rounder sweet spot.
As a buyer, that's great for you. With a wider set of options, though, come tougher choices. If you're choosing between a couple of cars you like, or if you're trying to stay smart with your money, one important deciding factor will be the car's likely resale value. Even if one car has a higher sticker price, if it holds its value better than the competition, it can actually wind up cheaper in the long run.
Predicting where resale values will be in the future is hard, particularly in an industry going through such major disruptions. To help you out, we've examined estimates from several market-watchers, including Kelley Blue Book, iSeeCars, and others. We averaged their 5-year depreciation estimates for new cars, either MY2024 or MY2025. Forecasts vary, but the Tesla Model 3 ought to lose around 57% of its value over the next five years. Listed below are some popular EVs that depreciate faster than that, which might make you give the compact sedan a second look.
Porsche Taycan
All things considered, the excellence-in-engineering Porsche Taycan remains the performance EV to beat. Someone must have told the Stuttgart-based maker that electric cars were boring, which it took as a challenge, because the Taycan features ballistic acceleration on top of Porsche's signature handling excellence. Plus, the interior is nice.
What's not nice? It's expected to lose about 61% of its MSRP after five years of use. Very fast, very fun use, yes, but that's still a lot of pennies to lose in that timeframe. And because sticker prices start around $100,000, plus a $2,250 destination fee, that ends up being a pretty big hit. So big that you could have actually bought a brand-new Tesla Model 3 with the money you lost and still have change left over. Of course, if you're the kind of person who can afford to buy one in the first place, you might also be the kind of person who won't miss that kind of money.
Tesla Model S
The Model S, the oldest model in Tesla's 2025 line-up, is both a larger sedan than the Model 3 and a more luxurious experience. It's the car that put the EV-only manufacturer on the map, and for a lot of people, it's still the first thing they think of when you mention the brand. That said, time has not been kind to the Model S, and sales have flagged as interest shifted to the cheaper Model 3 and the crossover Model Y. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said they mostly keep it on the production line for "sentimental reasons."
Since fewer people are buying them new, maybe it's not a surprise that fewer people are estimated to buy them used, pushing resale prices down. The Tesla Model S will likely lose 63% of its price over the next five years, which is yet another reason to choose its smaller, younger brother, the Model 3, instead.
Lucid Air
A direct rival to the Tesla Model S, the Lucid Air is a large EV sedan with spectacular range, aimed at the upmarket. Still, while the high-end trims can set you back over $250,000, the cheapest basic Pure trim has a more earthly MSRP of around $64,000 plus a destination fee of $1,500. Given that even the low-end model can purportedly go 420 miles on a single charge while still sending 430 horsepower to the rear wheels, it's no wonder the relatively new car, first introduced for model year 2022, is making waves. Air waves. Because it's the Lucid Air — you get it.
Sadly, while the car is quick, its depreciation just might drop quicker. The sale price of the Air Pure is estimated to plummet somewhere around 65% in the next five years, which is really not a great number. In fairness, the Air hasn't even been around for five years yet, so the crystal ball is murkier than ever on this one. Still, if you're looking for something with a good chance of holding its value better than that, the Tesla Model 3 wins out here.
BMW i4
Where some electric carmakers are looking to reinvent the wheel, sometimes literally, like Tesla did with the yoke, BMW has more or less gone in the completely opposite direction. Its EVs look, both inside and out, relatively similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, beaver-tooth grill and all. So instead of buying "an electric BMW," you're just getting a BMW that happens to be an electric car you actually want to own. It's tasteful, it's comfortable, and when you put your foot down, it can give you a kick in the pants, too (tastefully and comfortably, of course).
Sadly, the most Bimmer-of-all-traits has followed it from gas engines to electric motors: Its worth sinks like a stone on water. A BMW i4 is estimated to depreciate around 65% over five years. But, hey, if you were looking at that blue and white badge in the first place, resale value may not have been your first priority anyway.
Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf has been on the market since 2010, ancient history for a non-Tesla EV. It's still going strong, though, as one of the cheaper options on the market, with an MSRP starting around $28,000 plus a $1,140 destination fee. Of course, for that money, you're also getting less than a lot of the other entries on this list, such as a shorter range at 149 miles and less power at 147 hp. It's a cute little thing, though, with decent space for its class and a small footprint. All in all, it's great for a town car.
Sadly, it won't be hanging on to as much of that sticker price as you might like. Over five years, guesses are that the Leaf will fall about 61%. Of course, given that it's so cheap to begin with, that doesn't work out to a huge amount of actual dollars. Other options on this list will lose more in depreciation than the Leaf even costs brand new.