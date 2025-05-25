These New EVs All Depreciate Faster Than A Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has long dominated the EV sales charts, hitting a sweet spot of affordability, brand recognition, and convenience (through that Tesla Supercharger network) that has made it an all-around good option for a wide range of buyers. But things have changed in the last several years, with Tesla sales dropping in 2024, and now there are a number of good EV options on the market — some catering to specialized markets and some competing for that all-rounder sweet spot.

As a buyer, that's great for you. With a wider set of options, though, come tougher choices. If you're choosing between a couple of cars you like, or if you're trying to stay smart with your money, one important deciding factor will be the car's likely resale value. Even if one car has a higher sticker price, if it holds its value better than the competition, it can actually wind up cheaper in the long run.

Predicting where resale values will be in the future is hard, particularly in an industry going through such major disruptions. To help you out, we've examined estimates from several market-watchers, including Kelley Blue Book, iSeeCars, and others. We averaged their 5-year depreciation estimates for new cars, either MY2024 or MY2025. Forecasts vary, but the Tesla Model 3 ought to lose around 57% of its value over the next five years. Listed below are some popular EVs that depreciate faster than that, which might make you give the compact sedan a second look.