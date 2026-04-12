A healthy ignition system is key to a car's overall efficiency and power output. If any of the components that have a hand in lighting off the air/fuel ratio are damaged or worn out, it could mean a drop in fuel economy, poor running conditions — such as misfires — and a significant lack of power. The spark plugs are the most important ignition components, myths about them aside; they're what light off that air/fuel mixture.

But spark plugs live in harsh environments. Not only do they see massive changes in temperature, but schmutz tends to accumulate under the hood, including on the top side of the cylinder head where they live. This is due to dirt and road grime getting up in there during everyday driving. Not only that, but carbon buildup often sticks to them inside the combustion chamber. And it doesn't help that the metal they screw into is often a softer metal, like aluminum, on most modern engines.

What do all of these have in common? It's a good idea to prep the spark plug holes' threads before installing new ones. Here's how (and when) to use a spark plug thread chaser.