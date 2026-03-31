How Spark Plugs Can Improve (Or Devastate) Your Fuel Economy

As you may know, spark plugs play a very important role inside a gasoline internal combustion engine. Since they are a key player in the combustion event, the chances of them getting degraded are relatively high, especially as the engine ages. Factors like carbon buildup (often from oil leaking past the piston rings) and electrode wear can affect ignition quality and, in turn, fuel economy.

If you suspect fouled spark plugs, chances are your engine is likely experiencing inefficient combustion. If the intake charge isn't burning properly, the engine is going to consume, or rather, waste fuel. Ergo, reduced gas mileage. Not only that, but you'll likely experience drivability concerns, like loss of power, sluggish acceleration, misfires, and so on. Motorists reason that changing those worn-out spark plugs can improve fuel economy, in addition to bringing the engine back to proper working order.

However, as you would probably guess, the new plugs aren't necessarily making your engine any more efficient than it already was from factory. They're simply restoring things to normal. Unless, of course, they are of the Iridium variety. It's widely believed that iridium plugs can potentially improve gas mileage by helping the fuel burn more completely. Further supporting the argument is Denso, claiming its Iridium plugs can improve fuel efficiency by 1-3% compared to traditional spark plugs.