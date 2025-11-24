Blame it on timing. When James Watt gave the term horsepower an exact-ish definition in the 1780s, he actually borrowed the math behind it from one of Isaac Newton's assistants. It was John Desaguliers who, some 60 years before, worked out that it would take one horse exactly one minute to raise a weight of 27,500 pounds one foot off the ground. Watt didn't take the numbers for granted and believed 33,000 pounds was a more accurate measure, but he didn't mess with the idea that — mathematically — horsepower equals force multiplied by distance, with that total divided by time.

But the important part for our purposes is that he — being Scottish himself, like the self-driving bus that only needs two humans to operate — used the same traditional measures of pounds (for force) and feet (for distance) as common in the rest of Great Britain at the time. The metric system was a creation of the French Revolution and didn't become French law until 1795 – after Watt, but before the British Empire codified the Imperial system in 1824.

Now, to be sure, that doesn't affect the equation for horsepower, but changing the units does make a difference. When you plug in kilograms and meters for pounds and feet, you get one horsepower equals 75 kilograms of force per second versus the 550 pound-feet of force per second for Imperial horsepower. Something does get lost in the translation, though, so one Imperial horsepower is the equivalent of 0.986 metric ponies.