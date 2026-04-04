Magnum P.I.'s Ferrari 308 Could Be Yours, Though You'll Still Have To Grow The 'Stache Yourself

The opening credits of "Magnum P.I." featured Tom Selleck peeling out in a Ferrari 308 GTS. It's probably one of the images that made many non-car people aware of Ferrari in the 1980s ("Miami Vice" being the other). It's not every day you get the chance to own a car this famous, but Barrett-Jackson is putting Magnum's car up for auction. Technically, it belonged to the unseen show character Robin Masters, voiced by the legendary Orson Wells, but he gave Thomas Magnum free reign to drive it like a maniac on his private investigator side gigs for reasons that only make sense in '80s action show logic.

This isn't just any Ferrari 308 GTS that some show fan made to look like Magnum's Ferrari, either. This is one of the cars used in the actual show, authenticated by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini and F-Register. We don't know for sure if this is the actual car from the opening credit scene, but there's a chance, as it was used in the pilot episode that shot came from as well as the early part of the first season. Most TV and movie cars lead a hard life, but with so little screen use, this car avoided the grizzly fate of most Pontiac Trans Ams from "Knight Rider" and hundreds of Dodge Chargers from "The Dukes of Hazzard."