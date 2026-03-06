These Are Your Favorite Movie Cars

Things are super bad out there, which means its a great time to sink into an old movie and forget about the world outside. Might I suggest something from the pre-internet days? They always have the best cars. Whether your tastes tend towards American classics or British sports cars, movies have you covered. Earlier this week I asked about your favorite movie cars. Your answers stretched from horror movie favorites like the Plymouth Fury in "Christine" and the Valiant from "Duel" to comedy cars in "Blues Brothers" and "National Lampoon's Vacation." Someone even threw in a shout out to "The Wraith," and it's always a good day when I remember that movie exists.

Scroll through for a trip down memory lane, but be careful, I just got a smokey report on memory lane and we're eastbound and down.