At $58,500, Is This 1980 Ferrari 308 GTS An Imperfect Deal?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice 308 GTS is "an honest, mechanically minded driver rather than a cosmetic showpiece." Does the idea of a driver Ferrari hold more appeal than that of a garage queen? More importantly, how much would you pay to get behind the wheel?

In this day and age, it seems like a folly to buy any internal combustion engine-powered car or truck without forced induction. I mean, it's just leaving horsepower on the table. Obviously, alternative opinions exist, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. last year that wasn't a pickup—the Toyota RAV4—doesn't offer a turbo or supercharger, even as an option. People, it seems, are content with that.

BMW was an early advocate of the turbo train, adding a spicy snail to its straight-six-powered 7 Series in the '80s to compete with rival Mercedes' V8s. It dove in with both feet in the early Aughts, adding twin turbos and later double-scroll units to pretty much everything it could. The 2013 BMW 335i M Sport that came our way yesterday was a fine example of the breed, offering low miles, a compelling color combination, and an attractive option list to the turbo tableau. Unfortunately for the dealership seeking to sell the car, too few of you felt that all added up to the Bimmer's $22,995 asking price. Ultimately, it fell in a 57% "No Dice" loss.