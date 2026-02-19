At $58,500, Is This 1980 Ferrari 308 GTS An Imperfect Deal?
According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice 308 GTS is "an honest, mechanically minded driver rather than a cosmetic showpiece." Does the idea of a driver Ferrari hold more appeal than that of a garage queen? More importantly, how much would you pay to get behind the wheel?
In this day and age, it seems like a folly to buy any internal combustion engine-powered car or truck without forced induction. I mean, it's just leaving horsepower on the table. Obviously, alternative opinions exist, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. last year that wasn't a pickup—the Toyota RAV4—doesn't offer a turbo or supercharger, even as an option. People, it seems, are content with that.
BMW was an early advocate of the turbo train, adding a spicy snail to its straight-six-powered 7 Series in the '80s to compete with rival Mercedes' V8s. It dove in with both feet in the early Aughts, adding twin turbos and later double-scroll units to pretty much everything it could. The 2013 BMW 335i M Sport that came our way yesterday was a fine example of the breed, offering low miles, a compelling color combination, and an attractive option list to the turbo tableau. Unfortunately for the dealership seeking to sell the car, too few of you felt that all added up to the Bimmer's $22,995 asking price. Ultimately, it fell in a 57% "No Dice" loss.
Adding up the numbers
At first, yesterday's BMW appeared to offer an easy way to decode its class and engine size based on the 335i naming convention. That wasn't actually the case, however, as BMW long ago monkeyed with its numbering system. Our 335 should, as the name implies, rightfully be a 3 Series with a 3.5-liter engine. Yeah, that's not the case. Confusingly, the 335 has a 3.0-liter engine but uses the 335 nameplate, as it has traditionally been the range-topper for the series.
No such confusion arises with today's 1980 Ferrari 308 GTS. That name, like many Ferraris that have come before and a few since, has a direct correlation to the engine wrapped in its knuckle-bitingly beautiful Pininfarina bodywork. That means it has a 3.0-liter 8-cylinder engine and is a Gran Turismo Spider, denoting its Targa top. That assurance of truthfulness aside, we should start out by noting that this 308's engine isn't the one that came with the car back in 1980.
Quattrovalvole
A quick peek under the louvers behind the wrap-around rear window shows that this 308 has been fitted with a Quattrovalvole edition of the iconic flat-plane Ferrari V8 out of a 1984 car. On the plus side, that means more power (240 horses) and a more reliable and livable engine owing to its fuel injection. On the downside, this is not a numbers-matching car, which means the snobbiest of Ferrari fanatics might turn up their noses at it. Oh, who are we kidding? Those residents of the snobby lobby aren't going to accept any Ferrari that doesn't have a twelve-cylinder heartbeat.
For the rest of us, the four-valve engine is likely a plus, and, per the ad, offers the added attraction of some work done within the last three years. That includes the timing belt and water pump replacement, seals, gaskets, and fluids, a new clutch, and what is described as "multiple oil changes with 20W-50."
This is also, after all, a Ferrari offered for sale on Craigslist, not the 'Robb Report', with one of the pictures in the ad juxtaposing the car with a porta-potty as a level set. Obviously, this is a Ferrari for those uninterested in simply putting on airs.
Beauty that's skin deep
Nominally, this is a clean-title car, but it is a bit grungy for a Ferrari. The selling deal describes it thusly:
Cosmetically, the car is best described as presentable from a distance but imperfect up close. The paint shows age and prior work that does not meet modern show standards, and buyers should view this as a driver-quality finish rather than a refinished example. The interior remains largely original in feel and character, though there are areas — including some exposed wiring — that would benefit from attention or refurbishment depending on the next owner's goals.
Additional issues to address include a slow-leaking tire and the need to rebuild the rear brake calipers.
This isn't by any means a fright pig, but when breathing the rarified air that surrounds any of Maranello's magnificent machines, there is an expectation that the cars have been kept up to concours status, not as a daily driver. With just 34,000 miles on the ticker, this 308 hasn't done much daily driving, but it's seen enough adventure that it's a bit rough around the edges and is on its second motor.
Bargain bin beauty?
All that makes this, at $58,500, one of the very cheapest 308 GTS models on the market. Sure, it's not going to win any beauty contests in its present state, but the engine upgrade and maintenance work described in the ad mean it might make for a fun time. Plus, who doesn't want to dress to impress by parking a Ferrari in their driveway?
What's your take on this somewhat battle-scarred GTS and that $58,500 asking price? Does that seem fair given the car's condition? Or is this a Prancing Horse that should be put out to pasture?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.