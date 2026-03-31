'Speed Racer' Is Coming Back To Theaters And You Dorks Had Better Actually Go See It This Time
One of the greatest and most underrated cinematic achievements is coming back to theaters in April as the Wachowskis' iconic eyeball-melting celebration of color has been remastered in 4K. 2008's "Speed Racer" is one of those movies that absolutely must be seen to be believed. Seriously, go see this movie in the best theater you can find when it returns during the week of April 25th to 225 locations nationwide. And buy a copy of the 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray disc when the remaster is released on May 19.
The live action masterpiece ratchets the cartoon's manic pacing and ridiculous stunts up to a thousand, and delivers exactly what it should. Tatsuo Yoshida's Mach Go Go Go anime of the 1960s inspired entire generations of motorsport enthusiasts, and the live action film starring Emil Hirsch opposite Christina Ricci was good enough that it should have done the same.
There has never been a bigger blank check production than "Speed Racer." Following the massive box office and critical success of the siblings' "Matrix" trilogy, Hollywood would have green lit anything the pair wanted to make. And what they wanted to make was a massive future motorsport epic built almost entirely in a dreamscape only possible with computer effects. There's no other film in history that looks like "Speed Racer" does, and there never will be again. It's too weird to live, and apparently far too rare to die.
With the box office success of "F1: The Movie" last year, maybe now is the time that modern motorsport fans are ready to embrace "Speed Racer" and show it to their children or grand children, kicking off a new era of racing and car fans. In 2008 the film was a box office flop, grossing just $94 million worldwide against a $120 million CGI-heavy budget. Since its release, however, the Racer family has found its cult following, and modern cinephiles recognize it as a cornerstone of modern movie achievement.
Go Speed Racer, Go!
Without a hint of a lie, I think this is not only the best movie from the Wachowskis, but perhaps the best racing movie of all time. Like "F1" this is a visually stunning depiction of motorsport as a stand-in for personal growth, overcoming adversity, and fighting for the little guy. Unlike "F1" though, the off-track action isn't boring. There's a little bit of everything in this movie, but the main themes are pretty easy to spot. There's not much subtext to "Speed Racer," just like "The Matrix" the text is very visible, but dumb people read it wrong.
We've written about "Speed Racer" many times before, calling it visually stunning, the most important movie of the 21st century, and the most fun you can have watching a movie with a G rating. In 2026 the American cinema-going audience is eating like kings with some incredibly great movies, and re-releasing "Speed Racer" 18 years after its first run just adds to the amazing. It's a barrage of super saturated colors, like a wave of pure fun washing over you. This movie has the juice. The casting is incredible, the action is otherworldly, and even the acting (while intentionally over-the-top and hammy) is spectacular. I can't find a single flaw with this film. I could watch it again forever. I want to live in that world.
I remain hopeful that "Speed Racer" will break through from its cult classic status with this re-release in IMAX. In a world recovering from two decades of theatrical cynicism and dark gritty reboots, I'm glad that a couple hours of pure joy can make its way back into the world. Get your tickets and go see this movie in as big and beautiful a format as you can. Bring the whole family, make a day of it. You won't regret it. I'll see you there.