'Speed Racer' Is Coming Back To Theaters And You Dorks Had Better Actually Go See It This Time

One of the greatest and most underrated cinematic achievements is coming back to theaters in April as the Wachowskis' iconic eyeball-melting celebration of color has been remastered in 4K. 2008's "Speed Racer" is one of those movies that absolutely must be seen to be believed. Seriously, go see this movie in the best theater you can find when it returns during the week of April 25th to 225 locations nationwide. And buy a copy of the 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray disc when the remaster is released on May 19.

The live action masterpiece ratchets the cartoon's manic pacing and ridiculous stunts up to a thousand, and delivers exactly what it should. Tatsuo Yoshida's Mach Go Go Go anime of the 1960s inspired entire generations of motorsport enthusiasts, and the live action film starring Emil Hirsch opposite Christina Ricci was good enough that it should have done the same.

There has never been a bigger blank check production than "Speed Racer." Following the massive box office and critical success of the siblings' "Matrix" trilogy, Hollywood would have green lit anything the pair wanted to make. And what they wanted to make was a massive future motorsport epic built almost entirely in a dreamscape only possible with computer effects. There's no other film in history that looks like "Speed Racer" does, and there never will be again. It's too weird to live, and apparently far too rare to die.

With the box office success of "F1: The Movie" last year, maybe now is the time that modern motorsport fans are ready to embrace "Speed Racer" and show it to their children or grand children, kicking off a new era of racing and car fans. In 2008 the film was a box office flop, grossing just $94 million worldwide against a $120 million CGI-heavy budget. Since its release, however, the Racer family has found its cult following, and modern cinephiles recognize it as a cornerstone of modern movie achievement.