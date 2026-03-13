I Watched 133 Movies In 2025 And Ranked Them By How Well The Cars Are Used

I watch a whole lot of movies every year. Cinema is pretty much my only non-car-related hobby. It combines my twin passions of storytelling and sitting in a comfortable chair eating snacks. This year I saw slightly fewer movies than the year previous, and some of those movies had some pretty rad cars in them. I thought it would be a good idea to give you all a rundown of the ten most rad and ten most disappointing use of cars appearing in film this year. It's awards season, after all, so consider this kind of the Jalopnik version of the Oscars.

For the purposes of this list I'm sticking to movies released in 2025 or the back half of 2024. While I absolutely loved watching 2009's "The Final Destination" for the first time, and it's definitely a car movie, it doesn't warrant a place on this list. I am also considering every kind of transportation a "car" because a plane is a sky car, a space ship is a space car, a train is a car on tracks, motorcycles are two-wheeled cars, etc. It's just better if you don't question it.

I took my movie watching a lot more serious in 2025, and I've actually seen all of the Academy's Best Picture nominees, maybe for the first time ever. Some of them even made these lists. Obviously I want to hear about your favorites, and which car scenes you felt were the best in cinema across the year. Sound off in the comments below and we'll have a little chat about it. There are so many good scenes not included on my list, and I didn't see everything, so toss yours into the ring.

Here we go. Good and bad car movies of the year.