You're Wrong For Hating Speed Racer

Following the wild success of the Matrix trilogy Wachowski sisters Lana and Lilly were handed what is known in Hollywood as a "blank check," giving them an opportunity to make whatever crazy passion project they want. Sometimes those checks clear, but the Wachowskis big sweeping brightly-colored cartoonish future race car film based on the Japanese animated series "Mach Go Go Go" with an anti-capitalist message was a big fat bounce with critics and audiences alike when it hit screens in 2008. Allegedly the resulting "Speed Racer" cost Warner Brothers a massive $200 million and only managed to clear $93 million at the box office. It was met with vicious vitriol in its time, and some still deride it today, but they're wrong.

With the benefit of hindsight, or perhaps nostalgia for a time before the current homogenized and hideous grey CGI landscape of big Hollywood productions, cinephiles are realizing just how incredible this movie really was. In fact, it might be the most important movie of the 21st century. There is no other movie in history like "Speed Racer," and there never will be another like it. "Speed Racer" was created to look something like an eye-searing fever dream of colors and visual collages of wipes and dissolves, wild motion and background action. It's live action mixed with bold CGI to create a look that feels much more like the cartoon it's based on. The insane shots are part of the joy, and everything is in glorious focus.