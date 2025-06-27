'F1 The Movie' Is A Cinematic Spectacle That Must Be Seen In Theaters To Enjoy

After half a decade of hype Apple Films' Brad Pitt-led, Joseph Kosinski-directed, Lewis Hamilton-produced racing epic with a horrible name, "F1 The Movie" has finally hit theaters. Was it worth the wait? I went to see the movie on opening night, as did a few of my Jalopnik colleagues, and I chose to experience the Hans Zimmer score and roaring engines as it was intended to be, in glorious Dolby Atmos sound. After having slept on it my biggest takeaway is that this film absolutely must be seen in a theater, and also it kinda sucks. Apple reportedly spent over half a billion dollars to deliver this movie over the finish line, making it one of the most expensive films in history, and at least some of that is visible on screen, but it's so poorly written and the premise so unrealistic, it might as well be another superhero movie we'll collectively forget about in a week's time. There are some serious highs evident here, but the overall presentation left me angrier than I hoped I would be.

This is a spoiler-free zone, so I won't be recounting the film's plot in detail beyond what was already made clear in the trailers. Brad Pitt's early-60s Sonny Hayes is a washed up onetime F1 wunderkind with a string of failed marriages and a gambling habit that left him bankrupt. After winning the Daytona 24 he's courted by a former competitor-turned-team-owner, Javier Bardem's Ruben, to come help him turn around his APX GP team by the end of the season. For some reason the F1 season is already more than half-over in January, and he's only got nine races to get the job done or he has to sell the team. Pitt is paired with brash young rookie driver Josh Pearce (Damson Idris), and the pair come to loggerheads on-track and off. There's a half-hearted romance sub-plot that should have been left on the cutting room floor, a few big crashes, and lots of cameos from important people in the F1 paddock.