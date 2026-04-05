Used GMC Models To Avoid, According To Consumer Reports
Whether you're shopping for a new ride or just car curious, Consumer Reports (CR) has a knack for attracting attention. You can learn about the most satisfying car brand to drive or how Subaru is no longer the most reliable automaker. CR also likes to wave red flags about what vehicles not to buy. In a recent roster of 42 cars to avoid, the organization called out five GMC models that are best left in someone else's driveway.
While GMC's best-sellers, the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD pickups, didn't make the list, just about every other nameplate from this General Motors division did. All are from the last 5 years. The models that Consumer Reports says to pass on are the 2021 GMC Yukon, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL, the 2024-to-2025 GMC Acadia, the 2025 GMC Terrain, and the 2025 GMC Canyon. Many of these models have something in common — most are first-year editions of an all-new generation. However, the current Canyon has been around since 2023.
Let's dive into the details of why Consumer Reports is telling shoppers to look elsewhere.
Avoid: 2021 GMC Yukon and 2021 GMC Yukon XL
Reaffirming the idea that you should avoid the first year of an all-new model are the 2021 editions of the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. These represent the debut of the fifth generation, which didn't get off to a good start, according to Consumer Reports. The Yukon and Yukon XL use the same platform, so there's an overlap of trouble areas noted by CR.
Both of these full-sized SUVs get flagged for powertrain issues, including the engine and transmission. Reliability for the suspension, steering, and climate system also falls into the poor range. While recalls aren't always indicators of reliability, both vehicles have been recalled at least a dozen times. The troubles include failures with the 6.2-liter V8 engine and driveshaft.
Over 75% of owner complaints on file with NHTSA for the 2021 Yukon and 2021 Yukon XL are connected to the engine or transmission. The 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL share much with the same-year Tahoe and Suburban, which are among the Chevy models that Consumer Reports says to avoid.
Avoid: 2024 to 2025 GMC Acadia, 2025 GMC Terrain, and 2025 GMC Canyon
The 2024 model year is the start of the third-generation GMC Acadia. Consumer Reports indicates that first-year gremlins continued into 2025. Both editions of the Acadia have poor reliability scores from CR. Consumer Reports doesn't break down specific trouble areas for the 2024 Acadia, but it has the lowest reliability score among the 21 comparable SUVs that the agency rated (out of 22 models, including the unrated Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid). Meanwhile, CR points to build quality and in-car electronics as the 2025 Acadia's worst trouble spots.
With almost 75,000 units sold in 2025, the Terrain was GMC's second most popular SUV (after the Yukon). Like some of its stablemates, the 2025 Terrain earned a poor reliability score from Consumer Reports. Most of the issues center around what CR calls minor transmission problems. However, in-car electronics are another top source of trouble.
The 2025 Canyon is the outlier, as the only GMC on CR's do-not-buy list with at least 3 years of production history for that generation. Curiously, the 2023 and 2024 model years of the Canyon earned below-average reliability scores, while Consumer Reports tagged the 2025 Canyon with a poor reliability score. The reason for the plunge isn't specifically explained, but the drivetrain and brakes surface as critical problem areas (issues that weren't this severe with the 2023 and 2024 versions).