Used GMC Models To Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

Whether you're shopping for a new ride or just car curious, Consumer Reports (CR) has a knack for attracting attention. You can learn about the most satisfying car brand to drive or how Subaru is no longer the most reliable automaker. CR also likes to wave red flags about what vehicles not to buy. In a recent roster of 42 cars to avoid, the organization called out five GMC models that are best left in someone else's driveway.

While GMC's best-sellers, the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD pickups, didn't make the list, just about every other nameplate from this General Motors division did. All are from the last 5 years. The models that Consumer Reports says to pass on are the 2021 GMC Yukon, the 2021 GMC Yukon XL, the 2024-to-2025 GMC Acadia, the 2025 GMC Terrain, and the 2025 GMC Canyon. Many of these models have something in common — most are first-year editions of an all-new generation. However, the current Canyon has been around since 2023.

Let's dive into the details of why Consumer Reports is telling shoppers to look elsewhere.