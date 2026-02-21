This Is The Most Satisfying Car Brand To Drive, According To Consumer Reports' Rankings

What makes a car satisfying to drive? It may seem a complicated, subjective topic, but Consumer Reports boils it down to essentially just one question: "Based on price, performance, reliability, comfort, enjoyment, etc., if given the chance to do it again, would you buy the same vehicle?" Consumer Reports' overall satisfaction score is the percentage of people who answered "yes" to this question on CR's member surveys. (The data does provide a more detailed breakdown that we'll discuss below.)

And it sure looks like Rivian is doing an excellent job at creating repeat customers: It's the No. 1 brand in the most recent Consumer Reports ownership satisfaction ratings. It was the third straight year Rivian has claimed the spot (with BMW as the runner-up all three times), despite Rivian's history of scoring last in reliability. Which it did again this year. Rounding out the top 10 in descending order were Subaru, Tesla, Ford, Genesis, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Chevrolet, and — interestingly enough — Genesis and Chevrolet also joined Rivian in the bottom 10 of the CR 26-brand reliability rankings.

Keep in mind, however, that only brands with at least two models having a "statistically valid" number of survey responses were considered, which kept Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucid, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, and Porsche out of the satisfaction rankings. Rivian, for its part, has seen its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck fully tested by CR while the smaller R2 SUV has received the quick-take treatment.