Consumer Reports Says To Avoid Buying These Used Chevy Models From These Years

Even if you don't treat every word that Consumer Reports (CR) publishes as gospel, it's worth paying attention when the organization says not to purchase a particular vehicle. In a recently published roster of 42 cars to avoid, six Chevys made the list. These aren't clunkers from a decade ago, but newer models, some of which are only a year old. These more recent examples are prime targets for used car shoppers seeking to take advantage of depreciation without bypassing the latest technology.

Without keeping you in suspense any longer, here are the Bow-Tie-brand models CR says to stay away from: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2021 Chevrolet Bolt, 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. In fairness, Ford also had six entries on the list, but that's another story.

Here's a breakdown of the issues with each model, according to Consumer Reports and others. We'll also point out alternatives that may cause you to second-guess the purchase of one of these Chevys.