Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Has Depreciated In 5 Years
While Toyota Corolla hatchbacks date back to the 1970s and 1980s, they didn't enter the modern era until 2019. This was when Toyota launched the Corolla Hatchback, a five-door designed to compete with the hatchback versions of the Honda Civic and Mazda Mazda3. The Corolla Hatchback also underpins the hot hatch GR Corolla, which we consider to be one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale.
On the plainer side, a new 2026 Corolla Hatchback starts at $25,575 (including a $1,195 destination charge), so shopping for a used one may save money. However, while the average car depreciates by almost 42% over five years, don't expect such a drop in value with the Corolla Hatchback. To begin with, Toyotas hold their value better than most mainstream brands. CarEdge reports an average five-year depreciation rate of 35.1%. Next, depreciation is even less for the Corolla Hatchback; about 23% over the same period.
For a more detailed look, we'll review CarEdge depreciation data for the Toyota Corolla Hatchback over different periods and see how this information holds up against real-world marketplace listings from Autotrader (hint: the current market reveals even lower depreciation). We'll also compare the Corolla Hatchback's depreciation against valuations for the hatchback versions of the Civic and Mazda3.
Depreciation for the Toyota Corolla Hatchback
According to CarEdge, a Corolla Hatchback loses 23.3% of its original value over five years. That's lower than the regular Corolla sedan's depreciation rate of 32.7%. Back to the Hatchback: depreciation is a slow, steady decline, dropping by only 13.8% after three years. On the other side of the equation, the loss in value is projected to reach 40% (39.9% to be precise) by the time the car is seven years old. At the 10-year mark, CarEdge estimates a Corolla Hatchback will depreciate by 54.2%. And, yes, there is a difference between hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs.
In 2021, the base SE trim had an MSRP of $22,810 (including freight). This entry-level edition also accounts for about two-thirds of current Autotrader listings (the remainder is the top-tier XSE). Focusing on the SE version, filtering for average-mileage or better examples, and eliminating listings with an accident history or unclean titles, leaves a range of options mostly in the $20,000 to $23,000 range, with a few outliers on either side of this price band.
As a result, you'll save money over a brand-new Corolla Hatchback, but there's not much of a discount off a 2021 edition compared to its initial MSRP. For market conditions to reflect the CarEdge depreciation estimate (23.3%), the original price of $22,810 should result in a selling price of about $17,500 today. The only way that will happen is if you find one with high mileage or an imperfect history. For what it's worth, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) estimates that a 2021 Corolla Hatchback SE has a "Fair Purchase Price" of $16,500, which also isn't close to reality.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback depreciation versus rivals
The mismatch between depreciation estimates and the real world means we need to take current projections with more than a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it's worth seeing how much the Civic Hatchback and the Mazda3 Hatchback decrease in value (all MSRPs include a freight charge).
CarEdge predicts that the 2021 Civic Hatchback will depreciate by 41% after five years. Based on this calculation, an original MSRP of $24,915 for the Sport trim should yield used examples for around $14,700. The base LX was cheaper, but there are few on the market. However, the dream of finding a decent 2021 Civic Hatchback for under $15,000 is actually a hallucination. Autotrader listings mostly hover in the $20,000 to $23,000 range.
CarEdge's projected five-year depreciation for the 2021 Mazda3 Hatchback is identical to that of the Civic Hatchback at 41%. And the second-from-the-bottom S trim had a starting price of $23,645 when new. However, the real-world picture is slightly better here for used car shoppers. There are many Autotrader listings priced around $18,000 to $21,000. Yet, that's a far cry from the $14,000 ballpark that depreciation estimates suggest.