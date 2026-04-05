Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Has Depreciated In 5 Years

While Toyota Corolla hatchbacks date back to the 1970s and 1980s, they didn't enter the modern era until 2019. This was when Toyota launched the Corolla Hatchback, a five-door designed to compete with the hatchback versions of the Honda Civic and Mazda Mazda3. The Corolla Hatchback also underpins the hot hatch GR Corolla, which we consider to be one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale.

On the plainer side, a new 2026 Corolla Hatchback starts at $25,575 (including a $1,195 destination charge), so shopping for a used one may save money. However, while the average car depreciates by almost 42% over five years, don't expect such a drop in value with the Corolla Hatchback. To begin with, Toyotas hold their value better than most mainstream brands. CarEdge reports an average five-year depreciation rate of 35.1%. Next, depreciation is even less for the Corolla Hatchback; about 23% over the same period.

For a more detailed look, we'll review CarEdge depreciation data for the Toyota Corolla Hatchback over different periods and see how this information holds up against real-world marketplace listings from Autotrader (hint: the current market reveals even lower depreciation). We'll also compare the Corolla Hatchback's depreciation against valuations for the hatchback versions of the Civic and Mazda3.