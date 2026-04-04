Does The Difference Between 87 And 88 Octane Even Matter?

For a change, let's answer the headline's question with another question: Would fuel makers insist on naming 87 and 88 octane fuel differently if it wouldn't really matter? Before going over the differences, let's cover some basics. Motorists would most likely encounter different gasoline blends when filling at the pump. There's regular 87 octane gas, mid-grade 89 or 90 octane (which is kind of useless for most car owners), and 91 octane "premium" gas. Some pumps also Top Tier fuel that, although pricier, is worth its weight in maintaining a cleaner-running engine.

However, some gas stations are peddling 88 octane unleaded gas, and it's quite enticing to try it out since it costs a bit less than regular 87 octane fuel (something to consider amidst sky-high oil prices, which, sadly, could stay that way for a while). Actual pricing may vary by state, but 88 octane is typically as much as 30 cents cheaper per gallon on average.

The difference between unleaded 87 and 88 is the ethanol blend. 87 octane gas contains 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline, while unleaded 88 has 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It's also why 88 octane gas is sometimes referred to as E15, connoting its 15% ethanol content in the same wind that 87 octane is also called E10. After laying out the facts, the next best question is whether the extra 5% of ethanol matters. As it turns out, it does, and it goes beyond saving money at the pumps. It also does wonders not just for your emissions, but for your engine's power output, too.