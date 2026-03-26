Elon Musk Could Legally Help Struggling TSA Agents Get Paid With This One Weird Trick

Like other federal agencies, TSA agents are unionized under the American Federation of Government Employees, and while no union has the cash on hand to fully cover its members' salaries during a shutdown or a strike, one way they help is by organizing worker relief funds that others can donate to, knowing the union will distribute the money to their members directly. We had one the last time Jalopnik's former owners forced us to strike, and having that little extra bit of cash available was still incredibly helpful.

As far as I can tell, there's no law that would prevent Musk from donating to a union's worker hardship fund, even as a federal contractor. If Musk really does want to help, why not fill those worker hardship funds to the brim? Covering the salaries of the unpaid TSA agents was reportedly going to cost about $250 million, and even if the AFGE president hates Musk with a passion so blinding, it makes me look like an Elon fan in comparison, something tells me Everett Kelley's taking any call helps secure $250 million for his union members, right when they need it most.

Of course, the most obvious problem here is that Musk hates unions and has for a long time. Kind of like me with Elon. But if I could set my feelings aside long enough to write this entire post without saying a single mean thing about Elon, I'd like to think he'd be willing to set aside his distaste for unions long enough to do something to help the TSA agents he's already said he wants to help. It would be far more efficient that tracking down every single TSA worker's Venmo information, and unless I missed a statute, it's completely legal.

So what do you say, Elon? Are you ready to call a temporary truce and get this thing done? We can go back to feuding later, but for now, let's put some money in those TSA agents' pockets. If that doesn't work for you, all I can ask is why not?