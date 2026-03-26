Trump Rejects Another Offer To Pay TSA Agents, This Time From Elon Musk Himself

To be clear, it would have been illegal due to the fact that 18 U.S.C. § 209 specifically bars private citizens from paying the salaries of executive branch employees, and I don't think you have to be a legal scholar to understand why that's not allowed. I mean, just imagine how much pull a billionaire would have if they were effectively signing a federal agency's paychecks, as well as the things those in charge would do to keep the money flowing. It would all probably be pretty bad!

So, while Musk's status as a government contractor shouldn't actually have anything to do with whether or not the White House rejected his offer, they at least made the legally correct decision. That said, they did reportedly consider having Musk donate about $250 million to the general fund and then pretending that was a legitimate way to skirt the law, but they ultimately decided against borrowing inspiration from network political television. Apparently, they're also saying they expect Schumer and Jeffries to cave and end the shutdown soon, which both sounds made up and also would be the least surprising thing to happen since starting a war with Iran caused gas prices to skyrocket.

That said, this isn't the first time Trump has rejected an offer to fund TSA and get those workers paid. The first time around, Senate Republicans approached Trump with a deal that the Democrats had reportedly agreed to support that would have funded the rest of DHS, gotten those TSA agents paid, and kicked the can that is ICE funding a little further down the road. We aren't talking about a rogue group of vulnerable senators who defied leadership here, either. Senate Majority Leader John Thune supported the deal and tried to get Trump to agree to it without success.

As much as this shutdown sucks for the TSA agents who aren't getting paid, the White House was still correct to reject Musk's offer. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at Trump, the guy who had an offer on the table, could have ended the shutdown with bipartisan support, and chose not to.