Trump Turns Down End To Airport Security Nightmare To Keep ICE Running

The ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown began over a month ago. TSA agents are currently being asked to work without pay, and to no one's surprise, thousands of officers are calling out and airport security lines are stretching across entire terminals. Senate Republicans offered President Donald Trump an off-ramp to end the shutdown, a bill that would fund every part of DHS except ICE. Trump rejected the offer. Air travel is in the midst of a perfect storm as fuel prices soar and New York's major airports deal with a fatal crash and an ATC tower fire.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune pitched the proposal as a way to quickly return air travel to normal. Democrats have refused to approve funding for the department unless limitations are placed on immigration enforcement. According to NBC News, Thune's idea would have ICE funded through a separate reconciliation bill later this year. The bill would require only a simple majority of 51 votes to pass, instead of 60, eliminating the need for support from Senate Democrats. It's bewildering as to why Trump wouldn't take the off-ramp, instead of railing against the filibuster on Truth Social.