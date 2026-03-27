The Ghost Camaro Got Humanitarian Aid Into A War Zone When The United Nations Could Not

A modified 1979 Chevy Camaro that looks like it came straight out of "Mad Max" is probably the last vehicle you'd expect to deliver humanitarian aid to a war zone. Yet, that's exactly what Helge Meyer did with his Camaro during the Bosnian War. The story circles the internet pretty regularly, but Regular Car Reviews just released an "RCR Stories" video that tells it well, with Meyer at the center of it all, and it's worth every re-telling.

Meyer was a bona fide badass even before the Camaro came along. He'd served in the Danish Special Forces, trained alongside U.S. Army Green Berets, and served in Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait. "Since 1972, I have also been training counter-terrorism and special forces soldiers in the form of a 'psychological 100 km march' along the coast of Denmark," Meyer says on his website. He was keenly aware of how to stay cool under pressure while being shot at.

The Bosnian War was a humanitarian crisis, with three sides fighting for power and civilians paying the price. The United Nations tried to send aid, but attacks and raids were common, preventing the trucks from getting through. Meyer saw the need and had an idea. He bought a 1979 Camaro from an American soldier at the Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt, Germany. Then, he got soldiers at that same base to help him modify the Camaro to prep it for dangerous humanitarian aid missions, using the Camaro's speed and maneuverability to succeed where the U.N. trucks had failed.