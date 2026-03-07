This Is What Goes Into Building An Armored Vehicle (And What It Costs)

Do you frequently drive through active war zones? Are you a paranoid survivalist who anticipates an imminent "Red Dawn" type of scenario? Do you just want to challenge yourself, push your vehicle's limits, and make it as indestructible as possible? If so, you might want to turn your car into an armored vehicle. Then you can drive around like the president of the United States or Al Capone.

A lot of work is required to convert a car into an armored vehicle. You can't just glue some bullet-proof vests onto the doors and call it a day. Well, you could, but once the bullets start flying, you'll find it to be a very short day, if you catch my meaning.

It's possible to fortify all of your car's weak spots to make it armored and protected against bullets, land mines, and other forms of attack, but these modifications don't come cheap. With that in mind, let's take a deep dive into what it takes to turn your regular car into a fully armored vehicle. Then, at the end, we'll tally up the cost so you can see if it's in your budget to turn your jalopy into a mobile fortress.