Can You Really Use A Switch To Turn On A Supercharger, 'Mad Max' Style?

So you've just watched "Road Warrior," and now you're thinking about the cars – specifically, Max Rockatansky's fuel-saving electronic supercharger shutoff. Maybe you're looking to get some extra fuel economy out of your blown daily driver with a similar setup, or maybe you think the real world is going to start looking like "Mad Max" any day now and you just want to be prepared. Either way, it's a question anyone might ask after watching the movie for the first time: Can you really toggle a supercharger with a switch?

Well, the simple answer is yes. Both Mercedes-Benz and Toyota have included similar setups in some of their older models, and toggling a supercharger electronically certainly isn't impossible with modern technology. But whether you could do it on a true "Mad Max" car — with a Roots supercharger on a '70s V8 — is a very different question. As it turns out, it's also a much more interesting one to try and answer.