How Exactly Does A Run Flat Tire Work?

For car enthusiasts, tires are more than just rubber hoops — they're the final link between machine and tarmac. (Here's a list of the best tires for your car, SUV or truck.) Among the many technologies vying for attention in the modern tire world, run-flats spark some of the most polarized debates.

At the core of a run-flat tire's function is its ability to support a vehicle even after losing air pressure — a feat accomplished by structurally reinforced sidewalls. Unlike conventional tires that collapse under the vehicle's weight when deflated, run-flats use robust rubber compounds and thicker sidewall architecture to bear the load for limited distances. The most common systems — self-supporting run-flats — can typically operate for 50 miles at up to 50 miles per hour post-puncture, letting drivers safely limp to a tire shop without busting out a jack on the shoulder of the road.

Enthusiasts might recognize three main run-flat technologies: self-sealing, self-supporting and auxiliary-supported. Auxiliary support includes internal support rings like Michelin's PAX system, while the most common examples of run-flats — often found on premium vehicle brands — rely on self-supporting sidewall technology. The first, self-sealing, is built to attend to tread punctures immediately thanks to tire sealant added as an extra lining inside the tire.

