At $15,000, Is This 1966 Chevy Corvair Monza A Safe Bet?

Arguably the prettiest car in Chevy's '60s fleet, today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvair still holds up. Let's decide if there's any hold-up with its asking price.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could do our part in saving the planet while still being able to have a little fun in the process? I mean, most conservation efforts, despite instilling an intense sense of noblesse and self-satisfaction, don't often engender any adrenal-exercising Kool-Aid "Oh Yeah!" moments. The 2011 Honda CR-Z Hybrid we looked at yesterday might very well be a notable exception to this unwritten rule. It, after all, had that rare commodity on any car, much less on a hybrid: a manual transmission. And it was a six-speed row-yer-own, to boot! That makes for some fun while sipping fuel and zipping through electrons to lower one's carbon footprint. Another fun factor was the Honda's $5,900 asking price. You all gave that a solid 65% Nice Price win.