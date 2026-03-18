5 Rare And Valuable Yenko Chevys From The Height Of Muscle Car Excess

The classic muscle car era of the 1960s certainly saw a fair number of fire-breathing factory-built muscle machines. Cars like the Pontiac Catalina Super Duty, Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, and the Dodge Charger 426 Hemi, for instance, all qualified as members of of 400/400 club by pumping out more than 400 horsepower from engines displacing more than 400 cubic inches. But folks such as Don Yenko from Yenko Chevrolet in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, those cars still didn't provide the race-ready performance he was looking for.

Yenko's solution began as a DIY effort to prep his Chevrolet Corvair for motorsports competition, but the class in which he wanted to enter was based on production cars. In other words, someone had to produce at least 100 street-ready models before Yenko could qualify his car for the series. This turned into another DIY project, as he had his dealership order 100 "regular" Corvairs from Chevy. The Yenko team then converted them all, calling the result "Yenko Stingers" and putting them up for sale.

A few years later, after he began a similar project with Camaros, Yenko achieved the ultimate connection: He was able to get Chevrolet itself to make the heart of the Yenko Camaro — its 427-cubic-inch big-block V8 — a factory option. This made the conversion process much simpler and started Yenko on his path to becoming a top name for dealer-modified dynamos. This went beyond Camaros, with conversions being made to Chevelles, Novas, and even Pontiac Firebirds for one year. These high performers remain in high demand today, with many having high prices to match.