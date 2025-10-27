Just When You Thought The Chevy Corvair Couldn't Get Weirder, Here's The Amphibious One

Great things can happen when motivated employees come up with a great idea, put it into practice, and then take it to the bosses. That's pretty much how Gmail was invented, and it's also how we ended up with a single amphibious Chevrolet Corvair.

Unlike Chevelles, Camaros, and Corvettes of the 1960s, Chevy's Corvair doesn't enjoy huge levels of love even today. It lacked the muscle of these more iconic nameplates, but it did play an important role in period, offering an all-American alternative to imports like the Volkswagen Beetle. The German compact clearly inspired GM, as the Corvair too was rear-engined, and made use of an air-cooled engine. A flat-6, to be specific, which in its first guise produced a largely inadequate 80 horsepower. Later releases grew in capacity and output, with a final turbocharged model arriving on the scene some years later, with a much-improved 180 horses under the hood. Engines were either hooked up to a four-speed manual, or two-speed automatic transmission.

Where the Corvair certainly did impress though, was with its versatility. Unlike the Beetle, Chevy's model could be had as a sedan, coupe, wagon, van, or even pickup truck. However, two Pontiac engineers, Richard E. Hulten and Roger D. Holm, thought something was missing from this lineup — an amphibious pickup-based Corvair, which they dubbed the Corphibian. They formed their own company, Hulten-Holm Co., and developed a fully functional prototype on their own time, with the idea of presenting and selling the idea to Chevrolet.