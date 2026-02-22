You Can Blame 60 Minutes For 'Unintended Acceleration'

Following the "60 Minutes" piece airing, Audi suffered a massive drop in vehicle sales. According to Curbside Classic, 1984 saw 74,000 units sold, but by the early '90s, the automaker was only moving 12,000 units in the U.S. Concluding an exhaustive study, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its findings in 1989, unable to find fault the Audi vehicles. Audi knew that unintended acceleration wasn't a real issue with its models, but telling its customers that they were making mistakes behind the wheel wasn't really feasible either.

So, Audi released some public relations videos following the hysteria, carefully negotiating around all the media hype. The automaker asked three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser to explain the facts surrounding the allegations. According to Unser in the Audi film, as seen on YouTube channel Kenny Storm, "In no instance have the government engineers been able to find any sort of mechanical malfunction in the Audi 5000 that could possibly account for unintended acceleration." Bobby Unser went on to demonstrate what many auto enthusiasts already know: brakes are more powerful than engines trying to accelerate. This is perfectly demonstrated when spinning the tires in place by pushing down on both the brake and accelerator.

In the end, the automaker was able to ride out the storm. It has continued to provide models that are seen as safe and attractive options for U.S. drivers today. In fact, there are several used Audi models you can buy today with confidence, including previous generations of the A6, Q3, and TT, for instance.