Dodge Charger Vs. Challenger: Which Muscle Car Depreciates Faster?

Buying a muscle car is a goal shared by many of us gearheads, but thanks to both the soaring prices of new cars and the shrinking muscle segment, it might have to remain little more than a dream for the majority. It's a shame, of course, but for those not available to head out and buy a brand-new muscle car (if any really exist still, that is), there is another option: To buy a used one, of course.

Sure, you'll miss out on that new-car smell and fancy photo opportunity at the dealership. But not only does buying used allow you to get the car you want rather than settling for something else, you'll be able to secure it for a reduced price, too. That's thanks to the magic of depreciation, as pretty much every new car drops significantly in price within the first few years of ownership.

With that in mind, we can take a look at just which of Dodge's iconic muscle car choices will be the wiser financial move in 2026 by comparing how both the Challenger and Charger have depreciated over the last three years. According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2023 Challenger will have dropped 35% of its value in this time, whereas a same-year Charger sheds a whopping 45% over those same years. However, the story isn't quite as simple as that.