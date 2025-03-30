Where Did Dodge's Scat Pack Name Come From?

Over the course of its nearly a century of existence, Chrysler and its various associates — Dodge, Plymouth, Jeep, et al. — has produced some of the best named cars in the business. You can't argue with vehicles called the Challenger, the Daytona, the Prowler, the Magnum, the Dart, and the Wrangler. Along with its legendary cars, the company has also produced some of the best trim package names around, like Swinger, Hellcat, and Warlock. Honestly, when it comes to names that capture the imagination, Chrysler is one of the best to ever do it.

Of all the names that Chrysler has used over the years, Scat Pack is one of the most famous. It's also possibly one of the most contentious names out there and has been fodder for passionate discussions among gearheads for half a century. Is it a model? Is it a trim package? Doesn't "scat" mean poop? Where did that name come from, anyway, and what does it mean?

As is the case with a lot of the coolest things in the automotive world, the answer to all those questions lies in the Mad Men-era of advertising. Let's travel back to the heady days of the muscle car era and take a look at how the Scat Pack came to be, shall we?