9 Cool Cars Powered By GM's Legendary 3800 V6

Even among the great V8s this country has designed and developed, the Buick/GM 3.8-liter V6 is one of the greatest production engines ever created. Its story begins in the 1960s with the "Fireball" V6, which made the rounds among GM's subsidiaries for years before being sold to Kaiser-Jeep. However, when stricter emissions regulations in the mid-1970s forced the industry to reconsider smaller, more efficient engines, GM made the unusual decision to buy the engine back and engineers began to experiment with displacement increases — it grew from 3.2 liters to 3.8 liters — as well as implementing an even-firing pattern to tame its notorious vibrations.

By 1988, the 3.8-liter V6 had received a balance shaft, fuel injection, and a modern ignition system that allowed it to compete with downsized engines across the world. It also got a new name — the 3800. From there, the V6 became a pillar of reliability for another two decades, powering more than 25 million vehicles from 1975 up until it was discontinued in 2008. And to this day, the GM 3800 still has a huge following.

However, the 3800 was more than a one-trick, econobox pony. In addition to its more basic applications, the V6 dabbled heavily in the performance space, experimenting in forced induction and powering some genuinely interesting automobiles throughout its run. So, instead of a long history lesson about the 3800, let's look at its coolest gigs. Starting in 1988, when it first got the iconic 3800 designation, we're going to list some of our favorite 3.8-powered cars — including a few that you may not know.