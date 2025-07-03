At $17,900, Is This 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS An Intimidating Deal?

With its low mileage and packed option sheet, today's Nice Price or No Dice Monte Carlo offers a lot to like. That's even more true for any Dale Earnhardt fan, as the Intimidator package is one of those options. Let's see if it's priced to go the full Monte.

When we last met, we looked at a bit of an oddity—a 1977 Lotus Éclat sports tourer. Once one of Lotus Cars' great hopes for bigger and better things, it's now just one more reminder of the company's tragic history of off-the-rim misses in its decades-long attempt at automotive adulting.

Still, our candidate Éclat did appear to be quite solid, and unlike many Loti from the '70s, it was a runner. That combo proved favorable to opinions about both the car and its $9,500 asking price, with the latter narrowly winning in a 52% Nice Price victory.