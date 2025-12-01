At $8,500, Might You Have Designs On This Designer Edition 2002 Buick Regal GS?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Buick Regal offers an odd mix of performance upgrades and factory fashion designer (Joseph Abboud) style. Let's see what this supercharged sedan is all about.

The 1926 Ford Model T pickup we looked at last Friday is almost a century old, and when new, it was designed to appeal to far greater numbers than just 100. Today, Model Ts represent a budget brass-era classic for the masses. Our car, at $19,500, sits at the top of that market; however, its need for new top fabric and wood for the bed calls its value proposition into question. Ultimately, it pulled out a squeaker 52% 'Nice Price' win.