GM's 3800 Engine Still Has A Huge Following, And For Good Reason

There's not much of an argument among enthusiasts that Chevrolet's small-block V8 engine is the most prolific engine ever produced by General Motors. If you include the later versions like the LT1 and LS in your definition of "small-block" like GM does, more than 100 million units have been produced since 1955. That said, GM's 3.8-liter V6 was no slouch either, powering more than 25 million vehicles with bulletproof reliability since its introduction in 1975 well into the 2000s.

Later known as the 3800 for its displacement in cubic centimeters, this humble motor has its origins in the first manufactured V6 in North America: Buick's Fireball V6. Reportedly, the Fireball V6 had considerable vibration because of its odd firing order, so GM sold the design and tooling to Kaiser Jeep in the mid-1960s to be used in their Jeeps and no-frills SUVs like the Commando, where the rough running wouldn't be as objectionable.

Fast forward to the mid-1970s and a nation in the grip of an oil crisis. In its quest for fuel efficiency with minimal effort, GM buys back the rights to its V6 from a financially troubled AMC, who by then, owned Jeep. The engine's displacement was punched out to the 3.8 liters, the crankshaft was redesigned for smoother idle, and viola! However, the mundane V6's future was about to take a turn for the better when Buick was asked to provide a pace car for the 1976 Indianapolis 500-mile race.