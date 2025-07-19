This Is The Oldest Engine Still Being Produced Today

Even restricting this topic to "production engines," this one's still going to be a tough nut to crack. Some obscure government-backed automaker in a country with a triple-digit population might have been cranking out handfuls of Pensive Iron Forge Inc. "Super Pheasant" flathead inline-7s every year since 1941, and the only way to find out about it would be if the company's heirs post comments on this article. Unfortunately, we can't fall back on some old standbys, either.

The Bentley/Rolls-Royce 6.75-liter V8 ended production in 2020 after 61 years. The Volkswagen Group's absurdly complex cube-dimensioned W12 appeared in 2001 and breathed its final breath in 2024. AMC's inline-6 appeared the same year The Beatles were on Ed Sullivan (1964), and ended the year the highest-selling album was the "High School Musical" soundtrack (2006). So, we're going to look at engines still in production as crate motors by the original manufacturer, as well as engines still installed in production cars.

That way, the focus is on cars and there's no need to muddy the waters with farm and industrial engines, steam engines, jet engines, rocket engines, siege engines, The Difference Engine, or "Engine No. 9" by the Deftones. By these criteria, the likely longevity king of crate motors is the small-block Chevrolet (SBC) V8, which was introduced in 1955 at 265 cubic inches and is still available in 350 form directly from GM. The oldest engine still getting fitted to vehicles from the factory would be the Cummins B-Series diesel inline-6. It began production in 1984, but wasn't fitted as a factory engine option until 1989 in Dodge Ram pickups. You can still buy a new Ram with a Cummins B-Series today, and they make enough torque to warp the space-time continuum.