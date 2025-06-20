Petersen Museum's New Exhibit Has All The Rare '80s And '90s Cars And Concepts Your Childhood Self Would've Killed To See

I'm a big fan of The Petersen Automotive Museum; the wonderful Ken Block exhibit that's still on display helped me grieve the passing of a childhood hero, and the new "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" exhibit is another example of why this place is so special. In case you need to convince a less car-obsessed friend or significant other that paying a visit to a car museum is going to be an enjoyable part of a day in Los Angeles, this latest exhibit is car-centric, but it also showcases totally awesome and period-correct fashion trends, technologies, playable vintage arcade games, and other fun nostalgia-inducing things from the rad era. And if you're a car person hoping to see some vehicles you've never seen in person before, then you're in for a treat.

From iconic concept cars that remind you of the zany way we assumed the future would look back in the '80s and '90s, to iconic movie cars and the earliest and most rare examples of luxury off-roaders, this exhibit is full of cars you won't find anywhere else. The exhibit is housed in the Mullin Grand Salon on the first floor of the museum directly across the hall from the Meyers Manx Cafe, and it's on display now through April 2026.