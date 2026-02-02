Why Do Automakers Use Retractable Door Handles?
Tesla wasn't the first to implement unconventional door handles, but it was the catalyst that brought back the strange trend. Not every electric vehicle is known for having odd design decisions, with there being plenty of surprisingly normal features of the new Blazer EV. But the bizarre retractable door handles have been especially prevalent in many recent models.
According to Tesla S chief designer, Franz Von Holzhausen, in a video from the OnCars YouTube channel, "We started with proportion and then we got into the form language of the exterior which is all about efficiency. Every aspect of the design of the car is looking for efficiency even down to the door handles, which suck back into the car." Range is a critical figure for every EV, so it's paramount that automakers look for ways to enhance it. We asked you how much EV range you actually need and discovered most of you agreed that somewhere between 250 and 300 miles is the sweet spot. In terms of aerodynamic benefits, some tests have shown retractable handles providing energy savings of 0.6 kWh over 62 miles. according to European Central Station. Other tests have shown greater differences, showing EVs with classic door handles reaching a 39 kWh range versus those with flush-mounted handles boasting a 62-107 KWh range.
These flush handles also stem from a desire for brands to appear high-tech. Altering traditional car elements helps to further that design intention. However, this particular feature is being looked at with greater scrutiny, as drivers are divided on it and regulatory agencies are concerned about its safety.
Many don't like the retractable door handle design
While it might help to give EVs a sleek exterior, flush-mounted door handles haven't been universally loved among drivers. Those found on the Tesla Model Y are manually opened by pushing in the larger section of the handle mechanism. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes the handle accessible when the key fob is near, automatically popping out — though you can also utilize an emergency key found in the fob and manually press the handle inward to expose a mechanical lock. All of these different methods makes it difficult to figure out the manufacturer-specific quirks unique to each hidden handle.
While drivers might eventually get used to these quirks, passengers might fumble with what should be a simple task. Evidently, changing an easy-to-understand mechanism that's been a part of vehicles since the 1920s doesn't go over well with everyone. A 2024 poll conducted by GM Authority asked whether the Blazer EV should get classic or flush deployable door handles, and 64% of voters were in favor of traditional handles.
Even among those who are comfortable with how retractable handles work are finding new problems, with Tesla owners across the country complaining about their malfunctioning door handles. Some of the chief concerns include drivers being unable to open or close the doors with a dead battery. That's not the only issue, as YouTuber The Ioniq Guy showcased in a video where the handles failed to pop out due to being frozen in place.
China has banned them for 2027, and U.S. regulators are now investigating them
Critics of the retractable door handle feature on many of today's EVs might be happy to learn that they're being scrutinized by officials, too. Due to safety concerns about emergency situations in which these door handles could hinder rescue efforts, China has banned certain retractable handles. That ban is expected to start in 2027, and it means that automakers will have to include a mechanical alternative so the doors aren't completely reliant on power to operate for the Chinese market.
Stateside, there have been tragic examples of these retractable door handles hindering rescue efforts. As reported by Bloomberg, off-duty firefighter Max Walsh came upon an EV crash and was required to break the window because the door handle failed to function. While he was able to pull out the driver, the driver's wife remained trapped in the vehicle for an additional length of time. This left her with severe facial burns and permanent respiratory damage, which could have been minimized if the first people at the scene were able to quickly open the doors.
As a result of growing reports focused around these retractable handles being an impediment in an emergency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has become involved. Select Tesla Model Y doors are being examined by the agency, and in response, the automaker is reportedly working on a redesign.