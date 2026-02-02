Why Do Automakers Use Retractable Door Handles?

Tesla wasn't the first to implement unconventional door handles, but it was the catalyst that brought back the strange trend. Not every electric vehicle is known for having odd design decisions, with there being plenty of surprisingly normal features of the new Blazer EV. But the bizarre retractable door handles have been especially prevalent in many recent models.

According to Tesla S chief designer, Franz Von Holzhausen, in a video from the OnCars YouTube channel, "We started with proportion and then we got into the form language of the exterior which is all about efficiency. Every aspect of the design of the car is looking for efficiency even down to the door handles, which suck back into the car." Range is a critical figure for every EV, so it's paramount that automakers look for ways to enhance it. We asked you how much EV range you actually need and discovered most of you agreed that somewhere between 250 and 300 miles is the sweet spot. In terms of aerodynamic benefits, some tests have shown retractable handles providing energy savings of 0.6 kWh over 62 miles. according to European Central Station. Other tests have shown greater differences, showing EVs with classic door handles reaching a 39 kWh range versus those with flush-mounted handles boasting a 62-107 KWh range.

These flush handles also stem from a desire for brands to appear high-tech. Altering traditional car elements helps to further that design intention. However, this particular feature is being looked at with greater scrutiny, as drivers are divided on it and regulatory agencies are concerned about its safety.