FCC Chairman Defends SpaceX By Cyberbullying Amazon In Battle Over One-Million Satellite Constellation

How dare Amazon comment publicly during the public comment window! After all, it's not like poor, innocent SpaceX would ever do literally the exact same thing to a rival of its own, such as AST SpaceMobile just last year. Carr's point appears to be that companies shouldn't be using public comments to fight with each other in the regulatory domain. Again, you could argue whether or not you agree, but it is noteworthy that Carr brought this hammer down on one particular company and in defense of another. It's worth pointing out that Carr has a long history of supporting SpaceX, including criticizing the FCC's handling of the company before his tenure, per CNBC.

The other half of Carr's statement focuses on the fact that Amazon is facing some regulatory issues of its own. Part of the FCC's job is to ensure that satellite operators don't engage in what it calls "spectrum and orbital warehousing." That is, if an operator were to ask for some huge amount of approvals (like, oh say, one million), the FCC wants to make sure they actually use it and don't just hog a bunch of precious space turf. So the operators have to hit certain milestones within certain deadlines: if it doesn't launch enough satellites in time, it loses the approval.

As Ars Technica points out, Amazon's in trouble on this point. The company needs to get thousands of its Leo internet satellites into space by July 30, and, well, it's not going to make it. It has asked the FCC for a two-year extension. Carr seems to take issue with the fact that Amazon is asking for special treatment on the one hand but for SpaceX's request to be dismissed on the other. That said, as SpaceX itself has often proved, this is just what companies do.

There's a space race between America and China, and a separate race between private companies. The winners of that race will have a huge hand in shaping the century to come. How the U.S. government acts here is critical to the outcome, and for the moment at least, it appears to be openly signaling who it wants those winners to be.