7 Old-School V8 Trucks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

If you're in the market for a dirt-cheap old-school V8-powered pickup truck, then boy, do we have a list for you. But before we get into things, let's first define the term "old-school."

After some discussion, we've decided that a truck must belong to a generation that began in or before the year 2000 to make the cut. But this should be considered more of a loose guide rather than a firm break. For instance, the "cat-eye" Silverado belongs to the GMT800 generation of Chevy trucks, which began in 1999. However, the facelifted cat eyes didn't arrive until the 2003 model year. In an effort to avoid these gray areas, we decided that older is better when it comes to this list.

As for pricing, we consider anything under $5,000 dirt cheap, though we were willing to blur that line in certain instances and go as high as $7,500. (Disclaimer: We're going to assume you're fully aware of all the rust risks that come with buying a "dirt-cheap" old-school truck.) Qualifying trucks were also required to have a clean title and a factory-installed V8.