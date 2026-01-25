The Evolution Of The Ram Pickup (And How It Saved Dodge)

The Ram pickup is a colossus. It dominates job sites and suburban driveways, perfectly acting out the role of both work vehicle and status symbol. Today, these pickups are among the best-selling vehicles in the U.S., with Ram selling over 373,000 trucks in 2024.

However, the brand and the model didn't always live through moments of glory. Rewind 40 years and buying a then-Dodge pickup was the equivalent of ordering an off-brand cola and pretending it tasted as good as Coke. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Dodge truck sales were embarrassing — sometimes making up as little as 7% of the pickup market.

Back then, while Ford and Chevy trucks were devouring the pickup pie, Dodge wasn't even seated at the table. Instead, it was just watching from a nearby window. Luckily, that all changed with a gamble. In 1994, the completely rebuilt second-generation Dodge Ram did more than just sell — it changed pickups forever. This is its story.