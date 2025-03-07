Why Did Chevy Trucks Have Square Wheel Wells?

Way back in 1973, General Motors introduced the third generation of its popular C/K-line pickup trucks. Badged as both Chevrolet and GMC, they were a more than fitting replacement for the short-lived, second-generation "Action Line" trucks built between 1967 and 1972. They combined increases in comfort and utility with handsome, muscular, broad-shouldered styling to create what would become an icon of late-20th century automotive design. These new "square body" pickups, as they'd come to be called, made up the backbone of GM's light and medium-duty truck lineup for 14 years and underpinned everything from half-ton pickups to Blazers and Suburbans to dump trucks.

Square bodies were phased out over the course of a few years at the end of the '80s and were replaced by the General's fourth-gen GMT 400 trucks. While the GMT 400 was a pretty big step up in quality, comfort, and styling, it carried over one of its predecessors more controversial styling cues — square wheel wells. In fact, GM put square wheel wells on its trucks for nearly 50 years, from the introduction of the square body in 1973 until the launch of the fourth-gen Silverado in 2019.

So, why square — or, well, rectangular with round corners — wheel wells? Truck nerds have been arguing about that for longer than I've been alive, and I'm a bicentennial baby. Go to any online forum, pick 'n pull, or Elks bingo night and ask the first two gray-bearded, square-body partisans you find about their opinion on GM's wheel wells, and you'll get three different opinions. There is an actual, factual reason though, and despite what your uncle thinks, there's a pretty simple explanation for it.