What's Your Favorite BMW 3 Series?
This morning BMW revealed the next-generation 3 Series in fully electric i3 form. It's the second model to use the automaker's state-of-the-art Neue Klasse platform, with styling that's a throwback to Bimmers people love from the 1960s-'80s and a range of up to 440 miles. I really love how the new i3 looks, and the upcoming gas-powered 3 Series will look nearly the same despite being on a different platform.
It got me thinking about my favorite 3 Series, which of course has lead to me posing that thought experiment to you. What's your favorite BMW 3 Series? You can either talk about an entire generation, a certain body style, or get real nerdy and pick out a specific model or special edition. Do you love the E90 335i more than anything else? Is your answer just "all of the wagons?" Are you going to go really obscure, with a choice like the South Africa–only 333i? I'll even allow you to pick an Alpina if you want.
Is anyone shocked by my pick?
Initially, I was going to talk about the E90-generation 3 Series as being my favorite. I'm a true Bangle head, and I've always thought the E90 is one of the best-looking sedans BMW has ever made. The coupe, convertible and wagon body styles look great too, and who doesn't love the V8-powered E90 M3? I also almost said the E21, the first-gen 3 Series, as it has so much charm. And, of course, there's the iconic E46 M3 GTR from "Need for Speed: Most Wanted," one of the greatest racing games of all time.
But in my heart of hearts, my favorite 3 Series is a much stranger one: the E46 Compact. We got the E36 Compact in the U.S. but were denied the follow-up model, and that's a damn shame. It's about as silly as BMW has ever gotten with 3 Series styling, and I just adore its four-eyed face, pert rear end and round greenhouse, and the fact that it's a hatchback. It came in some great colors, too, and with some weird interior fabric and trim options. I don't really care about how it drove (apparently well!) or how "good" it actually was; every time I see an E46 Compact, or even just a photo of one, it makes me grin. The Neue Klasse is giving it a real run for its money, though. Give it a year or two, and I bet the i3 will be my easy favorite.
What about you, Jalopnik fan reading this? What's your favorite BMW 3 Series? I'll round up all my favorite answers later this week.