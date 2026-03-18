Initially, I was going to talk about the E90-generation 3 Series as being my favorite. I'm a true Bangle head, and I've always thought the E90 is one of the best-looking sedans BMW has ever made. The coupe, convertible and wagon body styles look great too, and who doesn't love the V8-powered E90 M3? I also almost said the E21, the first-gen 3 Series, as it has so much charm. And, of course, there's the iconic E46 M3 GTR from "Need for Speed: Most Wanted," one of the greatest racing games of all time.

BMW

But in my heart of hearts, my favorite 3 Series is a much stranger one: the E46 Compact. We got the E36 Compact in the U.S. but were denied the follow-up model, and that's a damn shame. It's about as silly as BMW has ever gotten with 3 Series styling, and I just adore its four-eyed face, pert rear end and round greenhouse, and the fact that it's a hatchback. It came in some great colors, too, and with some weird interior fabric and trim options. I don't really care about how it drove (apparently well!) or how "good" it actually was; every time I see an E46 Compact, or even just a photo of one, it makes me grin. The Neue Klasse is giving it a real run for its money, though. Give it a year or two, and I bet the i3 will be my easy favorite.

What about you, Jalopnik fan reading this? What's your favorite BMW 3 Series? I'll round up all my favorite answers later this week.