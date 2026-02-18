At $22,995, Does This 2013 BMW 335i M Sport Have What It Takes?
Considering that E92 M3s can go for a lot more, today's very well optioned Nice Price or No Dice 335i M Sport seems like it might be a bargain. As always, we'll just have to see about that.
To give you an idea of just how swingin' the 1960s actually were, consider that when American Motors Corporation introduced the new-for-1968 AMX two-seater to its dealers, the company chose to hold the regional meet-and-greets at Playboy Clubs. The Playboy connection continued with 1968 Playmate of the Year, Victoria Vetri, being gifted a "Playmate Pink" (of course) AMX. See? Swinging. Or unfathomably misogynistic, if you want to be pedantic.
Fortunately for us, the 1968 AMC AMX we looked at yesterday carried no such baggage, as both the '60s and AMC are way back in the rearview. Unfortunately for us, also lacking on our AMX were carpet, a headliner, the assurance of a working drivetrain, and halfway decent paint. That all made its $20,000 asking price a significant stretch according to the comments, with the end result being a substantial 92% "No Dice" loss in the voting.
Goldilocks and the 3 Series
Think for a moment about your perfect meal. Or maybe it's an outfit—worn-in jeans, a well-fitting shirt, and a coat—that is comfortable, practical, and that you look damn good in. It's nice when things come together in our favor. In fact, it can make it feel like the entire day is going your way.
Today might just be one of those days. For our consideration, we have a 2013 BMW 355i coupe that is not only low mileage (72,080) and clean as a whistle, but is spec'd in a manner that, I'll bet, fits the approval of even the most ardent of enthusiasts. Plus, in real-world driving, this top-of-the-line E92 will likely provide nine-tenths of the enjoyment of a contemporary M3, but with lower maintenance costs and likely cheaper insurance.
Let's dig into the details. First, this is a two-door coupe, the lightest and stiffest of the E92 body styles, making the most of what its mother gave it. Next up, it's fitted with both the M Sport and Technology packages, so it has grippy seats, a fat steering wheel, and some added bling on the dashboard. Then there's the color combo. Now, color is highly subjective, but I don't think you can go wrong with Sapphire Black over a Coral leather cabin. Complimenting that is a set of M Sport Style 359 alloys wrapped in Continental rubber.
One of Ward's best
The hits keep coming under the hood. In traditional BMW fashion, the engine is a straight-six. In this case, that's a 3.0-liter N55 imbued with a twin-scroll turbo that brings a stout 305 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque to the party. Behind that sits a Getrag six-speed manual telegraphing its marching orders to a limited-slip diff at the back. According to the ad, this car has an upgraded charge pipe and intercooler, so it may eke out a few more ponies from its corral. Stock, the N55 was lauded as one of the world's best engines by Ward's Automotive for three years running.
That's all claimed to be working as it should and to deliver 28 mpg if driven by some soulless zombie. Few of us would likely be able to hit that number, as this car looks like it would be a barrel of proverbial monkeys to drive.
Coral Sea
It all seems to be in great condition, as well. The paint shows no imperfections, nor is there any curbing evident on those handsome alloys. This late-in-the-game E92 (this was the coupe and convertible's last year) has less Bangle and more brute force in its styling than its sister sedan. It should also be noted that this model is the last 3 Series two-door to date, as BMW moved the coupes to the 4 Series nameplate with the ensuing F32 model. That doesn't mean anything other than that you'll be much more engaging at cocktail parties armed with the knowledge.
German cars once had a reputation for coal mine interiors because most were only available in black. This Bimmer's coral leather, paired with aluminum trim on the dash, console, and door trim, doesn't just throw that conceit out the window; it does so in respectable fashion. The bold color combination still looks fresh today and not a bit garish. It's also in great shape, with no signs of use at all.
Dealer tax?
A clean title and accident-free history are the final inducements offered in the ad. This is a dealer-offered car, but I don't recommend visiting their website, as the loading speed suggests it's being served on an Atari 2600.
Because it's a dealer car, we can expect to pay a bit of a premium, seeing as the seller is responsible for all the title transfer shenanigans and the smog certificate. We now need to consider whether this 335i's $22,995 asking price is too steep a premium.
What do you say? Is this Mary Poppins-esque, practically perfect E92 worth that $22,995 asking as it sits? Or is that too much even for such magnificence?
You decide!
