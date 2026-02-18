At $22,995, Does This 2013 BMW 335i M Sport Have What It Takes?

Considering that E92 M3s can go for a lot more, today's very well optioned Nice Price or No Dice 335i M Sport seems like it might be a bargain. As always, we'll just have to see about that.

To give you an idea of just how swingin' the 1960s actually were, consider that when American Motors Corporation introduced the new-for-1968 AMX two-seater to its dealers, the company chose to hold the regional meet-and-greets at Playboy Clubs. The Playboy connection continued with 1968 Playmate of the Year, Victoria Vetri, being gifted a "Playmate Pink" (of course) AMX. See? Swinging. Or unfathomably misogynistic, if you want to be pedantic.

Fortunately for us, the 1968 AMC AMX we looked at yesterday carried no such baggage, as both the '60s and AMC are way back in the rearview. Unfortunately for us, also lacking on our AMX were carpet, a headliner, the assurance of a working drivetrain, and halfway decent paint. That all made its $20,000 asking price a significant stretch according to the comments, with the end result being a substantial 92% "No Dice" loss in the voting.